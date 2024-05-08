CBI vs banks on fraud: It’s not too late to set the record straight
Summary
- It would serve our banking sector well if the Supreme Court clarifies that its ruling on giving borrowers a hearing before classifying their accounts as ‘fraud’ did not apply retrospectively. Confusion is proving costly.
At a time when Indian courts are overburdened with cases, it might seem irresponsible to ask for a ruling to be reviewed. Yet, it is sometimes necessary. As reported this week, a few large banks have decided to move the Supreme Court to resolve differences over borrowers tagged as ‘fraud accounts’ by lenders. Even if it could result in opening up a can of worms, the apex court would do well to take up for review its ruling last year which held that a borrower must be “given a hearing" before the account is labelled as ‘fraud.’