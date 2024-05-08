CBI vs banks on fraud: It’s not too late to set the record straight

Let us not risk undoing some of the progress made in the cause of credit discipline, which laws like the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code have sought to inculcate. If errant borrowers begin to look at their legal options as tools to keep banks dangling, done by filing one challenge after another in courts, lenders might respond by reducing their lending to risky businesses and opting instead for the safer options of lazy banking. This would not only go against the very grain of banking—which is, after all, a business of taking risks—but could also harm the larger economy.