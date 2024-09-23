What the overhaul of India’s merger control regime means
Summary
- Many more merger and acquisition (M&A) deals will need approval now and the Competition Commission of India must expand its capacity quickly to handle the new burden. Expect some legal challenges to some of the new provisions, too.
The date 10 September 2024 marked a watershed moment for the Indian merger-control regime. Notified by the ministry of corporate affairs and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the amendments represent a major overhaul. They are expansive and include several industry-friendly changes.