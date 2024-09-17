We do need tighter scrutiny of pricey deals by competition authorities | Mint

We do need tighter scrutiny of pricey deals by competition authorities
Summary
- Antitrust regulation around the world is inclined to examine and challenge mergers that may injure competition in new markets, especially digital domains. In India too, buyouts of small but valuable startups mustn’t escape a CCI look-in only because they didn’t meet old criteria for deal scrutiny.
On 10 September 2024, India joined a small group of nations which require a mandatory competition-law review of deals based on their value. Deals valued over ₹2,000 crore now require an approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), even if its turnover/asset-based thresholds are not met.