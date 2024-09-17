Hostile takeovers of faltering firms are integral to a competitive economy | Mint

Hostile takeovers of faltering firms are integral to a competitive economy
Summary
- The Competition Commission of India has eased a takeover rule. This is welcome. Underperformers getting taken over get another chance under new ownership. Businesses finding their way into the best hands is how capitalism stays dynamic.
The Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) recent easing of a company takeover rule marks a welcome shift in a country where hostile acquisitions have long been viewed with alarm. Under the CCI’s revised rule, companies will no longer need its approval to acquire up to 25% of a target’s shares in the secondary market before making a formal bid.