There’s no arguing with the broad thrust of CCI’s order on WhatsApp’s use of user data
Summary
- The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has stayed a controversial part of an order passed by the Competition Commission of India, but the case shows how privacy and antitrust issues are linked.
On 23 January, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) partially stayed an order of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposing a penalty of ₹213.14 crore on WhatsApp and its parent company Meta for coercing its users to accept the WhatsApp Privacy Policy of 2021.