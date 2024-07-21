CEA: The Economic Survey sets forth imperatives for a Viksit Bharat

India’s economy is being closely watched, domestically and internationally. It is growing well on the strength of macroeconomic and policy stability and continuity. Structural reforms, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), have also played a significant role in this growth.

India is expected to contribute a progressively higher share of global GDP growth in the coming years. Its capital markets have delivered handsome returns to investors. Hence, global interest in India is arguably at an all-time high.

The country has also recently concluded a historic election. The budget for 2024-25 and the Economic Survey are considered early indicators of the government’s thinking on the economy, the policy approaches it may adopt, and the priorities it may pursue during its tenure.

There is no shortage of data and analysis on economic trends in the public domain. We, from the office of the chief economic advisor (CEA), have also been reaching out to the public with our monthly analysis of the state of the economy through our Monthly Economic Review.

While the relevant data is all there for everyone to see, connecting this data with events and policy changes is what we have tried to do in our monthly outreach to readers.

Apart from this effort to help people decode the deluge of data, I have also, either solo or with some of my team members, written on issues of contemporary interest, bringing to public attention some new data or fresh perspectives on old sets of data or policy imperatives.

These topics include climate change, employment, trade, inequality, household savings, economic growth measurement, and more. I hope that these have been helpful for those of you who wanted to understand these issues objectively.

The Economic Survey for 2023-24 marks the culmination of our regular monthly exercises and outreach through newspapers. This year’s survey is particularly special, as it is the first of the new government, and we have made significant efforts to enhance its comprehensiveness and relevance. It covers practically all aspects of the economy, providing a wealth of information for readers to think about and angles for researchers to further explore.

In particular, this year’s survey follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call to have all ‘hands on deck’ to realize the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, setting the imperatives for this journey. In the wake of the ongoing conflicts, mounting geopolitical uncertainties provide an uncomfortable backdrop to this year’s Economic Survey.

Also read: Shrinking informal economy rings alarm bells for jobs in India

This is also the year in which about 64 countries across the globe, representing about half of the world’s population, are electing new governments, adding to the uncertainties on the future landscape of policies that impact our connected world. Each has influenced our analysis of the Indian economy’s prospects in the near to medium term.

Thus, it cannot be business as usual anymore. The country has to rely on domestic growth levers and cannot afford to follow an exclusionary approach to growth and development in the light of technological and geopolitical developments. One such important lever is the release of a chokehold of rules, regulations and compliances that all levels of government impose on the people and businesses of the country.

As we began working on the survey, we read and reviewed economic literature. We also interacted with experts, researchers, regulators and government officials. This enriched our analysis. While we gaze into the future, we have also showcased the transformations happening on the ground through various measures of the government and community at large. The document has striven to not merely present numbers, but also go behind and beyond them. I hope the effort is visible.

In accordance with our promise at the time of last year’s survey, we have tried to enrich the document with a more in-depth analysis and introduced some new discussion areas. I will not spoil the suspense by flagging them to you. As usual, the survey’s regular chapters provide both macroeconomic and sectoral analyses.

At the same time, they examine emerging issues of policy and public significance, some of which have been engaging the government’s attention. There is a special essay on a topic of profound importance to the world.

The Chinese philosopher Confucius said, “Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere." The learnings we, as the CEA’s team, gathered in the process of writing the survey have been immense, and I hope we have done a good job of transmitting them to our readers.

As ever, we are open to ideas and constructive suggestions to make this document better for each of its readers.

These are the author’s personal views.