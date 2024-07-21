CEA: The Economic Survey sets forth imperatives for a Viksit Bharat
Summary
- Ahead of the Union Budget, this year’s survey is special as it follows the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘all hands on deck’ to realize our dream of a developed India by 2047. Given the global developments that impinge on our economy, we must focus on domestic growth levers.
India’s economy is being closely watched, domestically and internationally. It is growing well on the strength of macroeconomic and policy stability and continuity. Structural reforms, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), have also played a significant role in this growth.