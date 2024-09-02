Opinion
CEA: No inflation targeting framework is sacrosanct
V. Anantha Nageswaran 5 min read 02 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- Discussions on the merits of India’s inflation-targeting approach, the metrics chosen for RBI’s monetary policy and their numerical values are far from settled and indeed in need of critical re-examination at this juncture in India’s economic emergence.
The Economic Survey for 2023-24 questioned the merits of India’s inflation targeting regime, which aims at a headline inflation rate of 4% with a band of 2% on either side.
