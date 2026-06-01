CEA: is the market right or wrong about India’s prospects in the age of AI? Here’s why it’s both

The chief technology officer of a major global platform described his annual AI budget as having been “blown away” by April. A senior executive at the world’s largest chip company, a direct beneficiary of every dollar of AI capex, observed matter-of-factly that computing costs for his team now exceed the cost of his employees. Goldman Sachs projects a 24-fold increase in token consumption by 2030; Gartner adds the uncomfortable corollary that even if individual token prices fall 90%, total enterprise AI costs will still rise, because agents consume exponentially more tokens per task than simpler tools.