CEA Nageswaran: How India can sustain its pace of economic growth amid dramatic structural breaks and regime shifts
This year’s Economic Survey comes at a time of unprecedented pressures on India’s economy and addresses key questions. Has India done enough to lift and sustain growth? How should we achieve greater indigenisation and export competitiveness? How do we structurally reduce the cost of capital?
The Economic Survey for 2025-26, being released on 29 January, comes at an extraordinary time for the world. Global politics is in flux. Most agree that the world order they were comfortable with is no longer relevant. Beyond that, agreement ends. There is little clarity on what might replace it, or whether such clarity will emerge gradually or through a catalytic—or even cathartic—event.