CEA Nageswaran: The meaning and significance of the Indo-US trade agreement for India
V. Anantha Nageswaran 5 min read 10 Feb 2026, 12:33 pm IST
Summary
The framework matters less for what it concedes than for what it enables: investment, scale and a durable place for India within a new economic architecture. It shapes investor expectations, lowers our macro risk premia and conditions our ability to scale up manufacturing and absorb global capital
The joint statement issued by India and the United States of America on the conclusion of their trade negotiations, which led to a framework for an interim trade agreement, has been read in India in sharply different ways.
