Celebrate indigenous vaccine success, but strive to do better

Bharat Biotech has developed Covaxin using what the company calls a Whole-Virion Inactivated Vero Cell-derived platform. In the layman’s language, it means that the vaccine is derived from an inactivated whole virus, rather than any particular protein of the virus, much like the traditional vaccines we are used to, such as the rabies of the polio vaccine. Bharat Biotech is ready to deliver a vaccine in the form of a nasal spray, which is still under clinical trials. Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology to develop the vaccine.