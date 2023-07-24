‘Celebrity inflation’ is a social-media phenomenon

A feature of modern popular culture is its ability to elevate certain individuals from their real-life plane of equality with their fellow humans and ascribe to them attributes fit for a superhero rather than a mere mortal. The media created stars and superstars in the 20th century as well, but the era of social media seems to have spawned a colossal celebrity that transcends borders, bringing inflation and much else in its wake.

A Beyonce concert reportedly caused a temporary spike in inflation in Sweden as fans descended on Stockholm to attend her two-day performance in May, putting pressure on hotels, restaurants and clubs and causing prices and wages to spike.

Now, it is Taylor Swift’s turn to bring celebrity inflation to Singapore, much to the chagrin of fans in Hong Kong, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia, since Singapore is the only destination in Southeast Asia for Swift’s Eras Tour.

Swift is slated to perform at the Singapore National Stadium in March 2024, and the clamour for tickets, flights and hotel bookings has already begun. From March 2 to March 10, Singapore will be flooded by Swifties from across the world, including India. The Singapore Tourism Board has been trying to turn the city-state into a hub of event-based tourism as it lacks the natural attractions of neighbouring nations.

How it copes with the pressure of hosting tens of thousands of visitors over a short period – particularly how it handles the demand for and supply of temporary labour – will be instructive for all policymakers.

It isn’t just singers who have their celebrity magnified by social media. Lionel Messi, the Argentine footballer with a legitimate claim to being of the greatest of all time, has ended his long career in Europe to take up an assignment with Inter Miami in Florida, where “football" refers to a wholly more violent contact sport, and soccer is more closely associated more with schoolchildren than professional athletes.

Messi is expected to elevate the status of the sport in the US all by himself. If enough Americans allow themselves to believe that Messi can crystallise the game’s potential popularity in their country, he will end up doing exactly that.

In the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jr became president by convincing enough of his followers on social media that all the things they heard growing up about his father Ferdinand Marcos’s corruption and brutality and his mother Imelda’s footwear fascination was fake. The ability of social media to transform perceptions en masse about the Marcos’s corruption paved the way for their son to become president.

As literacy spread in the 20th century and newspapers, radio and television informed audiences about their leaders and their doings, few leaders retained their halos. Most were demoted to mere mortals, albeit with some admirable qualities.

The advent of social media seems to have changed all this, with rational communication becoming the first casualty. The ability to create echo-chambers that allow people to go through life without ever confronting a fact or opinion that contradicts their beliefs has made social media an ideal breeding ground for larger-than-life celebrities.

Millions of Americans are convinced, for example, that Donald Trump has been sent by God to deliver America from the snare of a deep state manned by paedophiles and charlatans.

Celebrities who can send prices soaring in anticipation of their arrival are the less alarming obverse of this reality-distorting phenomenon. It seems there's now a new source of inflation that traditional models don't yet capture: individual celebrities. As social media grows ever more influential, expect more Beyonces and Taylor Swifts in the coming years.