Opinion
‘Celebrity inflation’ is a social-media phenomenon
Summary
- Beyonce caused inflation to spike in Sweden when she performed there in May. Taylor Swift is expected to do the same in Singapore next March. This level of fame wouldn’t be possible without the magnifying glass of social media
A feature of modern popular culture is its ability to elevate certain individuals from their real-life plane of equality with their fellow humans and ascribe to them attributes fit for a superhero rather than a mere mortal. The media created stars and superstars in the 20th century as well, but the era of social media seems to have spawned a colossal celebrity that transcends borders, bringing inflation and much else in its wake.
