India’s cement demand is set to soar. But what about the sector’s carbon emissions?
From housing to highways, India’s growth story rests on cement. But this is a ‘hard to abate’ sector as far as carbon emissions go. Thankfully, pathways exist to decarbonize it.
As India charts its path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, infrastructure is expected to be the backbone of this transformation. Every facet of this progress—from affordable housing to expressways—would rest substantially on cement as a foundation. As the sector is a critical enabler of growth and urbanization, its environmental responsibility will be in focus.