Cement sector consolidation is good for shareholders. But what about consumers?

Stronger and larger companies will be able to add capacity that is needed to meet India’s growing demand for infrastructure. To become a developed nation, India will need to consume a lot of cement. Its per capita cement consumption at 260 kg pales into insignificance when compared to the global average of 540 kg, as per the Economic Survey 2023-24. A fragmented cement market with numerous small companies may not be able to satisfy demand. Take the case of India Cements. Before it was acquired by UltraTech, its cash flow problems were such that it could not operate its factories at an optimal capacity, leave alone adding capacity.