From Indonesia to India, political satire is shifting in shape and form under pressure
Summary
Across much of Asia, political humour is turning oblique, though even subtle jokes can invite a harsh response from those in power. Still, for many, satire has been acting as a stand-in for scrutiny. This isn’t how it should be.
Politics in Asia is getting funnier, but the punchlines are falling flat. From Indonesia to India, young people grappling with economic uncertainty and shrinking trust in institutions are turning to satire to express their discontent.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story