Why Census 2027 isn’t just another headcount—it could be a turning point for Indian democracy
Summary
By generating granular data on everything from housing and literacy to migration and fertility, India’s census set to begin on 1 April will be a valuable aid for governance and policymaking. Yet, it risks roiling the country over political representation and caste—issues that defy easy solutions.
On Wednesday, the same day that the National Statistics Office published its first advance estimate of GDP for 2025-26, the government announced that India’s long-overdue census will kick off on 1 April 2026.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story