Census: Updated demographic data is a must for India
Summary
- A comprehensive census exercise of India's population is a must. We need detailed data that can be used to formulate inclusive policies and better target welfare schemes at the poor and youth.
Having data on a country's population and demography enables better policy formulation for inclusive growth and effective targeting to optimize resource utilization. The last detailed census we had was in 2011. After that, we have been relying on indirect databases for policy formulation as the 2021 census has been given a miss.