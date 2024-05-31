Census: Updated demographic data is a must for India

For poverty, we have two approaches which have yielded outcomes. Around 415 million people exited poverty within a span of 15 years between 2005 and 2021 in India, according to the latest Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), but then corroborative numbers indicate that India ranked 111th out of 125 countries on the Global Hunger Index-2023, with the country reporting the highest child wasting rate at 18.7%. India ranked 107th out of 121 countries in 2022. Thus, we need to relook at the parameters of poverty.