Central bank autonomy and its crypto plot twist

How the Fed handles the US trade-off of stability versus growth from now on has a novel twist to grapple with. Crypto evangelists have amped up the concept pitch of an open-book currency that can’t be debased by any central authority. Lest crypto gains even wider appeal, all central banks must strive hard to retain what their fiat currencies can buy. For this battle, they may need extra policy space. Even where encoded in law, their liberty is bound by a state mandate. In the US, employment and inflation are targets. Back home, we set a range in 2016 for the Reserve Bank of India to keep inflation within, a reform meant to grant it leeway. We now have a special panel to decide our rate policy by majority vote, with RBI given a tie-breaker edge over New Delhi’s appointees. Although RBI-Centre relations went through a rocky patch around the time of demonetization, a phase which saw both architects of that shift depart, our rate panel has had a remarkable record of harmony. Yet, inflation did slip out of control and the scope for a conflict of aims will enlarge if RBI finds its efforts thwarted by the Centre’s debt bloat and fiscal path. Like the Fed, RBI may soon be staring at hard options too. Fuzzy freedom, however, need not turn into price-rise myopia under pressure. Last year, RBI’s target band was renewed till the end of 2025-26 and elections in 2024 might lend the ruling party a stake in achieving it. Even so, a central bank bent on doing the job it was assigned, no matter what, would be ideal. A target is a target.

