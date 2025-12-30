The greatest threat to the independence of the US Federal Reserve does not come from President Donald Trump’s attacks or a Supreme Court ruling that might expand his authority. It is the Fed’s longer-term shift from lender of last resort to lender of immediate resort.
Central bank independence: The US Federal Reserve should serve as a lender of last resort, not immediate
SummaryThe Fed must make a clear distinction between liquidity and solvency trouble at financial institutions. A bias in favour of launching rescues of all sorts not only raises the risk of moral hazard, it could undermine its credibility, harm monetary policy and ultimately weaken its independence.
The greatest threat to the independence of the US Federal Reserve does not come from President Donald Trump’s attacks or a Supreme Court ruling that might expand his authority. It is the Fed’s longer-term shift from lender of last resort to lender of immediate resort.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More