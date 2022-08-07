Central bank language and its sombre realism

Monetary policy statements have taken a solemn turn globally and in India. This reflects the unprecedented nature of their challenge today. Amid such uncertainty, it’s best to play safely
It is not easy being a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in these difficult and volatile times. Its members not only have to decode data coming in from a struggling domestic economy, but also deconstruct geo-political events and global economic headwinds to figure out the impact on India’s future growth-inflation dynamics. The dollar’s growing strength has contributed an additional layer to the complexity. The MPC’s ability to discharge its mandate of maintaining retail inflation at 4%, within the permissible band of 2-6%, will need to go beyond just moving the repo rate—which it increased by 50 basis points on 5 August—and must even reflect in its commentary. The MPC’s resolution and monetary policy statement has therefore begun shedding some of its earlier spirited narrative on the economy in favour of a more sombre assessment of the days ahead. Sample this statement from Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor: “The Indian economy has naturally been impacted by the global economic situation. We have been grappling with the problem of high inflation. Financial markets have remained uneasy despite intermittent corrections. We have witnessed large portfolio outflows…" Even the MPC’s attempts to leaven its statement with optimism start with an unusual note of caution: “Spillovers from geopolitical shocks are imparting considerable uncertainty to the inflation trajectory."
This is a distinct change from the past and seems borrowed from the playbooks of other central banks across the globe that have been raising interest rates, often by a greater margin. The US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s post-policy press conference on 27 July, when the Federal Open Market Committee raised interest rates by 75 basis points, was also usually hawkish in tenor. He committed the Fed to keep raising rates till there is “compelling evidence" of inflation easing. He also admitted that the path to a soft landing for the economy had grown narrower. The Bank of England’s policy report of 4 August, which raised benchmark rates by 50 basis points, has made dire projections of double-digit inflation: “GDP growth in the United Kingdom is slowing… Domestic inflationary pressures are projected to remain strong over the first half of the forecast period." Even the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in 11 years—by 50 basis points—amid ominous mutterings of sticky high inflation and slowing growth.
What’s interesting is that RBI does not seem to be mirroring global central banks in just rate signalling or textual messaging. The coordinated action also seems to extend to not belying bond market expectations, lest the ensuing volatility throws the yield curve out of alignment with the predetermined path that central banks now have in mind. Global inflationary anxieties, coupled with economic uncertainty arising out of geo-political wrangles, now head the list of concerns in almost all central banks. The Fed’s rate hike of late July was consistent with its June guidance and what the US bond market expected. Even RBI broadly went with the Indian market’s prediction. Given the recent chain of events, starting with an extraordinary recovery from the pandemic and leading up to the Russia-Ukraine war, the global retrenchment of the biggest monetary expansion of modern times poses challenges that will require central banks to play with their bat close to the body. And leave the rising ball outside off-stump well alone.