Central bank language and its sombre realism

It is not easy being a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in these difficult and volatile times. Its members not only have to decode data coming in from a struggling domestic economy, but also deconstruct geo-political events and global economic headwinds to figure out the impact on India’s future growth-inflation dynamics. The dollar’s growing strength has contributed an additional layer to the complexity. The MPC’s ability to discharge its mandate of maintaining retail inflation at 4%, within the permissible band of 2-6%, will need to go beyond just moving the repo rate—which it increased by 50 basis points on 5 August—and must even reflect in its commentary. The MPC’s resolution and monetary policy statement has therefore begun shedding some of its earlier spirited narrative on the economy in favour of a more sombre assessment of the days ahead. Sample this statement from Shaktikanta Das, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor: “The Indian economy has naturally been impacted by the global economic situation. We have been grappling with the problem of high inflation. Financial markets have remained uneasy despite intermittent corrections. We have witnessed large portfolio outflows…" Even the MPC’s attempts to leaven its statement with optimism start with an unusual note of caution: “Spillovers from geopolitical shocks are imparting considerable uncertainty to the inflation trajectory."

