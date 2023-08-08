Central bankers should ponder coin tossing odds and avoid golf4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:16 PM IST
Caught napping by an unlikely run of price stability, many have been too gradual in their response
In the last few weeks, all major rich-world central banks have raised interest rates. On 26 July, the US Federal Reserve raised rates for the eleventh time in its current round of increases. On 27 July, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates for the ninth time in a row. This was followed by the Bank of England raising rates for the fourteenth consecutive time on 2 August.