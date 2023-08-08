Central bankers should ponder coin tossing odds and avoid golf

Ben Bernanke, a former chairperson of the US Fed, in a 2004 speech had equated gradualism to playing golf. He talked about a golfer who is leading on the final hole and expects to win the tournament. The trouble is that the golfer is playing “with an unfamiliar putter" and hence is “uncertain about how far a stroke of given force will send the ball." In this scenario, the golfer’s best strategy is to be conservative and “strike the ball less firmly," in order to avoid a disastrously bad shot and “approach the hole in a series of short putts." The monetary policy equivalent of this is to raise rates gradually in order to control very-high inflation.