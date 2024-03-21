Central banks are powerful but not omnipotent

Economic concepts, especially bad ones, attract too many premature obituaries, which is why we must not declare the idea of a negative policy rate dead. At least not yet. In a move that may tempt such an obituary, the idea’s biggest enthusiast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has upped the rate of interest it pays banks for idle balances held with it from minus 0.1% to plus 0.1% (or a positive range of 0-0.1%, to be specific). This made global news for good reason. For the first time since 2016, the BoJ will no longer charge lenders for lending it money. While it may seem like an admission of error, given that its policy of pushing money out for ultra-cheap loans barely had any stimulus effect on Japan’s long-sluggish economy, the central bank made it clear its action was driven by a much-awaited revival in inflation and it would gladly go back to a negative rate should deflation turn into a threat again. If we needed any proof that bad ideas enjoy zombiesque longevity even in top policy circles around the world, this was it. As a rate of interest is essentially the price of money, a reward for temporarily parting with it, a lending rate being less than zero defies economic logic. That such a thing exists at all is best explained by the classic availability bias of central banking: If the outlook isn’t sunny, loosen money. Ab absurdum, if need be.

It’s not as if the idea has never had other backers. Several monetary authorities have flirted with it, even the European Central Bank. In real terms, running a negative rate policy is easy. All that a central bank needs to do is fund banks at a rate below inflation. This can always be done for brief periods to spur an economy along. So long as some people are held under the ‘money illusion’ of a currency losing its actual value at a rate they’re either unaware of or likely to overlook, this game can even be prolonged to serve stealthy ends like repressing savers to favour businesses. But then, reality tends to catch up at some point. Savings and investments going badly out of whack is just one of its macro risks. An absolute negative rate policy is even more drastic. It is brought to bear by charging banks for cash surpluses kept with the central bank, thereby prodding them to lend the money instead, even if that’s done at a rate below zero: i.e., by paying borrowers to borrow. The fly in this liquidity whirlpool is revealed whenever an inverted rate lasts longer than a blip, since that signals a chronic weakness in demand for credit. In Japan’s case, savers seem to outweigh users of capital quite heavily. In such a slumpy scenario, the usual policy lever of easy money—which is meant to make investors invest and spenders spend—would prove too floppy to uplift economic activity. Instead, we’d risk getting stuck in what Keynes called a ‘liquidity trap’: a situation of money lying idle across an economy because holders of it have no incentive to lend. Why do it if the payback is poor at best and punitive at worst? If the speculative use of cash loses its appeal and there’s enough of it around for routine transactions, then the precautionary motive would begin to dictate whether money moves or stays put.

All said, while a central bank may have the power to take credit easing to an extreme, it can’t force cash to be deployed against the will of deployers. It shouldn’t take the insights of Keynes to caution us against defying basic economic logic. Money issuers are powerful, no doubt, but they’re not omnipotent.