Central banks are powerful but not omnipotent
Summary
- Even monetary authorities can’t defy elementary economic logic. To grasp why the Bank of Japan’s negative rate policy was flawed all along, recall Keynes’ warning of a liquidity trap.
Economic concepts, especially bad ones, attract too many premature obituaries, which is why we must not declare the idea of a negative policy rate dead. At least not yet. In a move that may tempt such an obituary, the idea’s biggest enthusiast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has upped the rate of interest it pays banks for idle balances held with it from minus 0.1% to plus 0.1% (or a positive range of 0-0.1%, to be specific). This made global news for good reason. For the first time since 2016, the BoJ will no longer charge lenders for lending it money. While it may seem like an admission of error, given that its policy of pushing money out for ultra-cheap loans barely had any stimulus effect on Japan’s long-sluggish economy, the central bank made it clear its action was driven by a much-awaited revival in inflation and it would gladly go back to a negative rate should deflation turn into a threat again. If we needed any proof that bad ideas enjoy zombiesque longevity even in top policy circles around the world, this was it. As a rate of interest is essentially the price of money, a reward for temporarily parting with it, a lending rate being less than zero defies economic logic. That such a thing exists at all is best explained by the classic availability bias of central banking: If the outlook isn’t sunny, loosen money. Ab absurdum, if need be.