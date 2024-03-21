Central banks are powerful but not omnipotent

It’s not as if the idea has never had other backers. Several monetary authorities have flirted with it, even the European Central Bank. In real terms, running a negative rate policy is easy. All that a central bank needs to do is fund banks at a rate below inflation. This can always be done for brief periods to spur an economy along. So long as some people are held under the ‘money illusion’ of a currency losing its actual value at a rate they’re either unaware of or likely to overlook, this game can even be prolonged to serve stealthy ends like repressing savers to favour businesses. But then, reality tends to catch up at some point. Savings and investments going badly out of whack is just one of its macro risks. An absolute negative rate policy is even more drastic. It is brought to bear by charging banks for cash surpluses kept with the central bank, thereby prodding them to lend the money instead, even if that’s done at a rate below zero: i.e., by paying borrowers to borrow. The fly in this liquidity whirlpool is revealed whenever an inverted rate lasts longer than a blip, since that signals a chronic weakness in demand for credit. In Japan’s case, savers seem to outweigh users of capital quite heavily. In such a slumpy scenario, the usual policy lever of easy money—which is meant to make investors invest and spenders spend—would prove too floppy to uplift economic activity. Instead, we’d risk getting stuck in what Keynes called a ‘liquidity trap’: a situation of money lying idle across an economy because holders of it have no incentive to lend. Why do it if the payback is poor at best and punitive at worst? If the speculative use of cash loses its appeal and there’s enough of it around for routine transactions, then the precautionary motive would begin to dictate whether money moves or stays put.

Hi! You’re reading a premium article! Subscribe now to continue reading. Subscribe now Already subscribed? Login Premium benefits 35+ Premium articles every day

Specially curated Newsletters every day

Access to 15+ Print edition articles every day

Subscriber only webinar by specialist journalists

E Paper, Archives, select The Wall Street Journal & The Economist articles

Access to Subscriber only specials : Infographics I Podcasts Unlock 35+ well researched

premium articles every day Access to global insights with

100+ exclusive articles from

international publications Get complimentary access to

3+ investment based apps TRENDLYNE Get One Month GuruQ plan at Rs 1 FINOLOGY Free finology subscription for 1 month. SMALLCASE 20% off on all smallcases 5+ subscriber only newsletters

specially curated by the experts

It’s not as if the idea has never had other backers. Several monetary authorities have flirted with it, even the European Central Bank. In real terms, running a negative rate policy is easy. All that a central bank needs to do is fund banks at a rate below inflation. This can always be done for brief periods to spur an economy along. So long as some people are held under the ‘money illusion’ of a currency losing its actual value at a rate they’re either unaware of or likely to overlook, this game can even be prolonged to serve stealthy ends like repressing savers to favour businesses. But then, reality tends to catch up at some point. Savings and investments going badly out of whack is just one of its macro risks. An absolute negative rate policy is even more drastic. It is brought to bear by charging banks for cash surpluses kept with the central bank, thereby prodding them to lend the money instead, even if that’s done at a rate below zero: i.e., by paying borrowers to borrow. The fly in this liquidity whirlpool is revealed whenever an inverted rate lasts longer than a blip, since that signals a chronic weakness in demand for credit. In Japan’s case, savers seem to outweigh users of capital quite heavily. In such a slumpy scenario, the usual policy lever of easy money—which is meant to make investors invest and spenders spend—would prove too floppy to uplift economic activity. Instead, we’d risk getting stuck in what Keynes called a ‘liquidity trap’: a situation of money lying idle across an economy because holders of it have no incentive to lend. Why do it if the payback is poor at best and punitive at worst? If the speculative use of cash loses its appeal and there’s enough of it around for routine transactions, then the precautionary motive would begin to dictate whether money moves or stays put.

All said, while a central bank may have the power to take credit easing to an extreme, it can’t force cash to be deployed against the will of deployers. It shouldn’t take the insights of Keynes to caution us against defying basic economic logic. Money issuers are powerful, no doubt, but they’re not omnipotent.