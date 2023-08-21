Central banks may need greater flexibility in targeting inflation5 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Cost-of-living readings are likely to stay volatile in the years ahead and so monetary policy targets might require revision
India’s latest inflation number at 7.4% comes as a shocker, with doom-speak all around. This is so because we have been talking of getting to 4%, which was axiomatically taken to be the ideal mark. This is analogous to the US, which has a target of 2%. But we need to pause and reflect on two counts.