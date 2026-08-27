The 2008 financial crisis marked a turning point for many financial and economic orthodoxies. It even prompted a revisit of the array of tools a central bank could deploy in a crisis. In its aftermath, a consensus emerged that communication should join the toolkit as an indispensable instrument.
Central banks are scouting for a new paradigm of public engagement as part of their policy toolkit
SummaryExtreme uncertainty amid global flux has put central banks in a dilemma over their use of words as a strategic tool. Recent mix-ups over RBI signals—think of its forex swap window and MPC record—suggest India needs a debate of its own.
The 2008 financial crisis marked a turning point for many financial and economic orthodoxies. It even prompted a revisit of the array of tools a central bank could deploy in a crisis. In its aftermath, a consensus emerged that communication should join the toolkit as an indispensable instrument.
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