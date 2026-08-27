Central banks are scouting for a new paradigm of public engagement as part of their policy toolkit

The 2008 financial crisis marked a turning point for many financial and economic orthodoxies. It even prompted a revisit of the array of tools a central bank could deploy in a crisis. In its aftermath, a consensus emerged that communication should join the toolkit as an indispensable instrument.
The 2008 financial crisis marked a turning point for many financial and economic orthodoxies. It even prompted a revisit of the array of tools a central bank could deploy in a crisis. In its aftermath, a consensus emerged that communication should join the toolkit as an indispensable instrument.
This idea acquired greater salience as central banks globally began adopting explicit price-stability objectives—or specific inflation targets—as the fulcrum of monetary policy.
This idea acquired greater salience as central banks globally began adopting explicit price-stability objectives—or specific inflation targets—as the fulcrum of monetary policy.
Then complexity set in. Central banks began crafting their words differentially for different ears; the monetary policy statement, its report, utterances to the media, details of the rate-setting huddle, background information, speeches and working papers all seem designed for distinct target audiences.
This matrix has now been shaken up by successive shocks to the global economic and political system. Its ripple effects are evident in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) recent struggles to manage the flux.
The communication dilemmas of RBI find vivid expression in the minutes of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on 3-5 August. The policy statement issued on 5 August exuded a sense of calm, brushing aside concerns that rising fuel and food prices would translate into generalized inflation. It also tied future policy action to the emergence of greater price clarity.
But the MPC meeting’s minutes, released two weeks later, revealed a contrast. Panel members expressed clear concern over inflationary trends, with a policy-rate recalibration in the months ahead voiced as a potential necessity.
The Indian bond market, having bought the 5 August statement at face value and moderated rate-hike expectations, found itself caught in the gap between the two. Even earlier, RBI’s premature shutting of its swap window for foreign currency deposits, as declared on 14 August, took financial markets by surprise.
Just a fortnight earlier, RBI had stated there was no proposal at that point to shut it early. Market players grumbled, not without reason, that a bolt from the blue left them in a scramble to re-book bond and currency positions.
RBI is not alone. The US Fed conveyed so little at its new chair’s first press conference that it injected America’s bond market with anxiety over the fate of future guidance. As geopolitics and geo-economics turn more complex, volatile and uncertain, central banks are clearly in search of new communication paradigms. This is reflected in a divergence of opinion.
In these fraught times, goes one view, the quality of what’s conveyed matters more than its quantity. Dan Katz, first deputy managing director at the IMF, recently said that an information overload could make it harder for stakeholders to tell signals apart from noise. But Mary-Elizabeth McMunn, deputy governor at the Central Bank of Ireland, said that her bank had doubled down on being “open and engaged.”
It is amid today’s high global flux—a mix of deadly conflicts, tariff wars, supply-chain snaps, energy price spikes, tech-led instability and fiscal dominance—that central banks must speak. Even RBI may need to give its communication policy, whose last update in January 2025 had tweaks aimed at a digital outreach (even for MPC news) and a campaign against fake news, an adaptive relook.