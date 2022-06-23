Central banks should be heard and not mistaken

The tyranny of either-or has not eased in the field of economics. It is still about choices we must make to satisfy limitless needs (and desires) within the limits of our resources. One thing is often at the cost of another. The calls we assign central banks, however, have gained such public salience from one crisis to the next that the few who take them are increasingly expected to explain their actions. This has yielded a new era of clarity—if not contrition—in central bank articulation. Like anything else in an economy, this too is relative, of course. But it matters. At a routine Congressional hearing on Wednesday, the US Fed’s current chief Jerome Powell was asked about the risk of a recession now that it was on a steep incline path with its policy rate of interest. “It’s not our intended outcome at all, but it’s certainly a possibility," he admitted. “We’re not trying to provoke and don’t think that we will need to provoke a recession. But we do think it’s absolutely essential that we restore price stability, really, for the benefit of the labour market as much as anything else." This testimony of the Fed’s priority could hardly have been clearer.