Opinion
Central banks should resolve to adopt a more humble approach to central banking
Jacob Frenkel , Raghuram G. Rajan & Axel A. Weber 6 min read 12 Dec 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Summary
- Rich-economy central bankers need to reassess where they went wrong and learn from their emerging-market counterparts who framed better policy responses.
As the world continues to experience a prolonged period of unanticipated inflation caused by economic and non-economic shocks over the past four years, it is time for a frank reassessment of central banking and monetary policy. It is time to acknowledge what we got right and where we went wrong, to recognize the limits of our data and understanding, and to own up to the weaknesses of our models and frameworks. Above all, it is a time for humility, and for a return to core goals.
