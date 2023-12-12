Central banks should resolve to adopt a more humble approach to central banking

So, what does a humble approach to central banking mean in practice? For starters, central banks need to be more realistic about their ability to forecast macro outcomes with great precision. Their recent track record has shown this. If we look at the US Federal Reserve Board and the ‘hair’ diagram, as inflation jumped, staff economists repeatedly projected a return to 2% inflation from wherever the current estimate stood. Again and again, the forecasts were wrong—and in both directions. Others have suffered similar failures, as most forecasting models have a return to an inflation anchor of 2% ‘baked in.’ Advanced-economy central banks misread early indications of an inflationary spike with which we’re still grappling, owing to the wrong belief that those price hikes were transitory. This led to a lag in monetary- policy responses, which exacerbated the height of the inflationary spike and the economic pain that ensued, and ultimately required historically steep interest-rate hikes.