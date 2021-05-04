Subscribe
Home >Opinion >Views >Central govt needs to get rid of Its piecemeal vaccine strategy

Central govt needs to get rid of Its piecemeal vaccine strategy

A medico administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman during the third phase of inoculation drive in Gurugram.
5 min read . 12:50 PM IST Vivek Kaul

This is the right time for the central government to place bulk orders in advance instead of ordering just for the next three months

A couple of news reports published on Monday suggested that the central government hadn’t placed any orders for covid vaccines lately, with either the Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech.

The government issued a press release denying the same. In the release, the government said it has placed orders for 110 million doses of Covishield with Serum Institute and 50 million doses of Covaxin with Bharat Biotech. It also said that advance payments of 1732.5 crore and 787.5 crore respectively were given to the two companies on 28 April. These orders were for the months of May, June and July.

