Central govt needs to get rid of Its piecemeal vaccine strategy

Central govt needs to get rid of Its piecemeal vaccine strategy5 min read . 12:50 PM IST
This is the right time for the central government to place bulk orders in advance instead of ordering just for the next three months
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This is the right time for the central government to place bulk orders in advance instead of ordering just for the next three months
A couple of news reports published on Monday suggested that the central government hadn’t placed any orders for covid vaccines lately, with either the Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech.
The government issued a press release denying the same. In the release, the government said it has placed orders for 110 million doses of Covishield with Serum Institute and 50 million doses of Covaxin with Bharat Biotech. It also said that advance payments of ₹1732.5 crore and ₹787.5 crore respectively were given to the two companies on 28 April. These orders were for the months of May, June and July.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.