Central procurement of vaccines is the way forth

It is obvious that the government was caught off-guard by the second wave, with its lack of preparation evident on all fronts. The most baffling aspect of it was how poorly vaccine supplies had been planned, given that covid jabs had to be administered irrespective of the infection curve. Our official seven-day rolling average of daily new cases, which peaked at about 392,000 on 8 May, is now on a downtrend that could shortly take it below 2020’s peak of under 100,000. But this offers us relief only in the context of what India’s healthcare system can handle. The Delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 poses a big threat and we cannot afford another wave going even half as badly as the second. No matter how imperfectly vaccines protect people, they are our best hope and their administration needs to accelerate. For this, centralized bulk-buying is the way forth, even as the Centre widens its roster of suppliers. The aim should be to maximize jab availability. To this end, if we need to legally indemnify foreign vax-makers before they enter the country, let’s do it. Securing our health is the Centre’s job, ultimately, and it must do whatever it takes.