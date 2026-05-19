Centrally sponsored schemes need to be rationalized: here are six rules to guide this exercise

To restructure is to re-arrange. To rationalize is to ask whether the thing should exist at all. The 2015 group reduced the schemes to 30 umbrella heads. But beneath each umbrella, sub-schemes multiplied. An umbrella called Green Revolution has under it the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, National Food Security Mission, Horticulture Mission, Oilseeds and Oil Palm Mission, National Project on Soil Health and a dozen others. Counted by sub-schemes and components, the real CSS number is closer to 200.