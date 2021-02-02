Centre has accepted the need to change policies that curb wealth creation

The covid-19 pandemic has caused severe damage to the economy. Even though there was a sharp recovery in Q3, there was an obvious need to strengthen the economic infrastructure and put in place policies that would lead to faster economic growth, employment creation, and an equitable society. The budget presented by the finance minister does exactly that.

The various announcements in the budget indicate that the government has accepted the need to change policies that were handicapping wealth creation and manufacturing competitiveness. These policies had neither led to prosperity of the people nor creation of an equitable society.

It was encouraging to hear from the finance minister that the government wants manufacturing to grow in double digits. It is well recognized that India cannot create enough jobs without high growth of manufacturing. Several of the policy changes required to reverse this unfortunate situation and make manufacturing competitive have been included in the announcements by the finance minister.

One of these is the decision to divest two public sector banks and one general insurance company. This will require a change in the laws and make divestment easier. The financial sector and industry will both be significant beneficiaries. Along with this change, the government appears to have accepted that PSU divestment could be used for raising resources for development. The target for 2021-22 is ₹1.75 trillion. The monetization of operations of infrastructure projects is another valuable source of funds for development, besides having the potential for improving efficiencies.

The provision of ₹20,000 crore for recapitalizing PSU banks, and the decision to create an asset reconstruction and management company are steps that had become unavoidable and are intended to improve the health of banks. Hopefully, steps would be taken to prevent such needs arising in the future.

The very substantial provisions for building infrastructure are very welcome. Not only would the construction of infrastructure create large employment opportunities but it would also help reduce costs of manufacturing and increase competitiveness. The highway construction programme has been progressing well and should be able to meet the targets set for the year. The programme for making the railways future-ready will also help the growth of manufacturing and exports. The adoption of the public-private partnership (PPP) model is welcome, provided that the conditions are such that it will lead to good and effective management. The investments in urban infrastructure and expansion of the metro system are very much needed. The induction of new technologies to reduce the cost of establishing metros is good news.

The creation of a development finance institution that will be professionally run and provide long-term capital for infrastructure was long overdue and all credit to the finance minister for approving this. It will give an impetus to infrastructure activities.

The prosperity of the agricultural sector is critical for the growth of a more equitable society. That will also help manufacturing activities grow faster. Doubling the income of farmers, expanding rural credit, and making funds available to APMCs for infrastructure development are important for this. The income of farmers can be enhanced if infrastructure for storage and refrigeration of products is built and agro industries established. This has to be done by the private sector and these have to be economically viable on a sustained basis. So far there have been serious limitations to this. The health and education investments are essential for a more productive India and the creation of an equitable society. The extension of social security benefits to migrant workers is an excellent step.

The budget simplifies the direct tax administration and makes it more transparent. No new taxes have been imposed. As far as indirect taxes are concerned, it appears that there will be rationalization in custom duties to remove anomalies and promote domestic manufacturing. Manufacturing growth in double digits will require the auto industry to grow in a similar manner. The steady decline in the growth rate of cars to 1.5% in the last five years has to be reversed and policy changes will be required. The announcement that the GST system would be smoothened out may help in removing the tax bias against cars, existing for the last 70 years. The extension of the gas distribution infrastructure would help the growth in sale of CNG cars. The detailed policy on scrappage is yet to be announced and its impact would be known only after that.

Overall an excellent budget and congratulations to the finance minister.

