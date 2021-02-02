Centre has accepted the need to change policies that curb wealth creation

The budget simplifies the direct tax administration and makes it more transparent. No new taxes have been imposed. As far as indirect taxes are concerned, it appears that there will be rationalization in custom duties to remove anomalies and promote domestic manufacturing. Manufacturing growth in double digits will require the auto industry to grow in a similar manner. The steady decline in the growth rate of cars to 1.5% in the last five years has to be reversed and policy changes will be required. The announcement that the GST system would be smoothened out may help in removing the tax bias against cars, existing for the last 70 years. The extension of the gas distribution infrastructure would help the growth in sale of CNG cars. The detailed policy on scrappage is yet to be announced and its impact would be known only after that.