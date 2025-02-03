The geo-imperative: Business leaders must think global even if they act local
Summary
- Amid rising stakes and instability, CEOs must pay attention to geopolitics and geo-economics. The ability to anticipate and assess global forces of change is a must in today’s volatile world.
In an acclaimed article, noted leadership consultant Justin Menkes categorized the mastery that business leaders require into three skill areas: (a) accomplishing tasks; (b) working with and through other people; and (c) self-evaluation and behavioural adjustment. A recent Harvard Business Review article on critical C-suite skills suggests that in today’s business environment, companies need leaders who are not only adept at managing finances and possess technical expertise, but also excel in people management.