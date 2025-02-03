The geo-imperative: Business leaders must think global even if they act local

However, this era of liberal internationalism has been disrupted. The shake-up of an already fragile global order, exacerbated by Trump’s victories in 2016 and 2024, has deepened the uncertainties. Today, we see a belligerent rivalry between the US and China, alongside a multipolar world where middle powers and nations from the Global South are asserting their voices through new blocs. The G20 has gained prominence over the G7, and its sub-groupings, such as the Quad and I2U2, are pursuing shared goals.