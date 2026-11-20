A Mint analysis published last week found that 44% of executives across 232 BSE 500 companies earned more than 100 times their company’s median employee in fiscal 2026, up from 41% three years ago.
A Mint analysis published last week found that 44% of executives across 232 BSE 500 companies earned more than 100 times their company’s median employee in fiscal 2026, up from 41% three years ago.
The compensation paid to senior executives has also grown at a fast clip even as the overall wage bill has risen slowly. Over the same period, the share of temporary staffers has gone up nearly 7 percentage points to 17%, another analysis showed.
The compensation paid to senior executives has also grown at a fast clip even as the overall wage bill has risen slowly. Over the same period, the share of temporary staffers has gone up nearly 7 percentage points to 17%, another analysis showed.
Taken together, these trends point to a growing divide between the top dogs of corporate India and the bottom rung of employees. At a time when automation and artificial intelligence (AI) threaten more and more entry level jobs, Indian companies seem reluctant to expand their payroll or raise wages.
At the same time, growing demand for senior executives—as many family-run firms try to professionalize their management—seems to have increased demand for professional managers. Profit-linked incentives in the pay packages of senior managers have also raised the average earnings of top executives.
To some extent, these trends mirror global patterns. Among top listed firms in the US, the typical chief executive officer (CEO) earned 325 times the average worker in 2025, according to an analysis by Economic Policy Institute, a Washington-based labour watchdog.
In 2022, the typical CEO for the same set of firms earned nearly 200 times the average worker. Clearly, CEO pay cheques are outpacing those of the average American worker.
One reason for higher CEO pay is economies of scale. As firms and economies get bigger, each new generation of business leaders has to manage an ever-larger portfolio of projects. Growing automation and digitization may ease entry-level tasks but they do not necessarily ease the path of top managers.
In recent years, many CEOs have also been founders or co-owners of their firms, and have gained enormously from the success of their companies. In such cases, company boards often fear that if the founders leave, the company could lose access to critical vendors or high-value customers, and hence keep rewarding them with outsized pay cheques.
The Jensen Huang episode illustrates how difficult it is for a firm to navigate a post-founder path when its fortunes have been tied to one person for so long.
In India too, the rise of a new breed of entrepreneurial managers has driven up average CEO pay levels. The withdrawal of some promoter-founders and their families from active business management has also raised the premium for professional managers in the country.
In other words, the rise of CEO pay may be driven by broader business dynamics and economic changes. However, that does not mean that all CEOs deserve fat pay hikes at all times.
While high-performance CEOs deserve to be paid generously, asymmetric pay increases—in which executives get rewarded even when their firm is not doing well—can lower staff morale. Lopsided pay hikes can also have wider consequences.
When workers are pessimistic about their future pay hikes, they are likely to spend conservatively. This would dampen aggregate demand, and hurt the economy over the long run. Stark income disparities tend to breed mass discontent, and whet voters’ appetite for populist soak-the-rich policies. That script never ends well.