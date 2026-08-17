Honey, I shrunk the CEO tenure: Corporate boards should stop creating disposable chief executives

CEOs were once fixtures in the corporate firmament. Today, they resemble IPL coaches. Lose a few matches, disappoint analysts, and suddenly LinkedIn announces they are “pursuing new opportunities.”
Globally, CEO churn is accelerating. According to Spencer Stuart, CEO exits reached record levels in the first half of 2025, while average CEO tenure fell to about 6.8 years worldwide. Nearly as many CEOs left the S&P 500 in the first half of 2025 as in all of 2024. Interim CEOs are becoming fashionable. Like corporate Airbnb occupants until someone permanent arrives.