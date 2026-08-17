Honey, I shrunk the CEO tenure: Corporate boards should stop creating disposable chief executives

CEOs were once fixtures in the corporate firmament. Today, they resemble IPL coaches. Lose a few matches, disappoint analysts, and suddenly LinkedIn announces they are “pursuing new opportunities.”
CEOs were once fixtures in the corporate firmament. Today, they resemble IPL coaches. Lose a few matches, disappoint analysts, and suddenly LinkedIn announces they are “pursuing new opportunities.”
Globally, CEO churn is accelerating. According to Spencer Stuart, CEO exits reached record levels in the first half of 2025, while average CEO tenure fell to about 6.8 years worldwide. Nearly as many CEOs left the S&P 500 in the first half of 2025 as in all of 2024. Interim CEOs are becoming fashionable. Like corporate Airbnb occupants until someone permanent arrives.
Globally, CEO churn is accelerating. According to Spencer Stuart, CEO exits reached record levels in the first half of 2025, while average CEO tenure fell to about 6.8 years worldwide. Nearly as many CEOs left the S&P 500 in the first half of 2025 as in all of 2024. Interim CEOs are becoming fashionable. Like corporate Airbnb occupants until someone permanent arrives.
India appears determined to join the trend. A study of BSE-200 firms found that 33 companies changed CEOs in 2025; that’s one in six listed firms and the highest number since 2020. Almost half these outgoing CEOs lasted less than three years. Over five years, nearly half the BSE 200 experienced at least one CEO transition.
The CEO job description looks impossible. Shareholders demand a long-term strategy but markets reward quarterly earnings. Employees expect empathy. Customers demand innovation. Regulators want perfect compliance. Activists demand purpose. AI expects reinvention. Social media expects instant apologies.
Somewhere in the middle sits a sleep-deprived CEO wondering whether organic farming offers better job security. Boards routinely approve five-year strategic plans while evaluating CEOs after a run of just five quarters.
An interesting shift is boardroom mathematics. US board tenure remains about 8.6 years while CEO tenure continues to fall. So boards are becoming holders of institutional memory while CEOs become temporary custodians. Power, as always, follows permanence.
India’s churn reflects both good governance and dangerous impatience. The good news is that boards are no longer treating CEOs as monarchs. Performance scrutiny has improved, directors ask harder questions and investors demand accountability.
The bad news is that shrinking patience rarely suits transformations. AI adoption could take years, with capability step-ups barely visible on a quarterly basis. Cultural change may take longer. Yet, some CEOs barely have time to locate the coffee machine before expectations weigh in.
Constant churn has a cost. Replacing CEOs is expensive, but the bigger damage comes from strategy disruption, distracted senior teams, cautious customers and employees postponing decisions. A business’s risk appetite could take a blow. A CEO uncertain of surviving the next review rarely bets boldly on disruptive innovation. Yesterday’s products receive more attention. Tomorrow can wait.
So how do boards keep good CEOs longer? Retention should never mean tolerating mediocrity, but replacing capable CEOs too frequently is hardly governance excellence. Five practices could make a difference:
First, govern performance, not quarterly moods: Strategy evaluation must have a reasonable time period and should not be dependent on quarterly earnings. Amazon, Microsoft and other winners endured years of investment before shareholders saw results.
Second, succession planning should begin on day one: This is because continuity reduces panic. A succession plan should not be triggered by expectations of the CEO’s departure. CEOs perform better when boards have credible succession processes. Russell Reynolds reports that nearly three-quarters of incoming CEOs globally now come from internal talent pipelines.
Third, evaluate the CEO and board together. If three CEOs fail consecutively, perhaps the problem isn’t exclusively in the corner office. Board effectiveness deserves scrutiny too.
Fourth, distinguish execution failures from environmental shocks. No CEO controls geopolitical conflicts, tariff wars, pandemics or sudden regulatory upheavals. Boards should reward resilience, not merely outcomes.
Finally, boards must act like strategic partners rather than quarterly result examiners. If boards think replacing CEOs is as simple as changing the office Wi-Fi password, research offers news. Successful succession depends on trust, coaching and a genuine partnership among directors, chief human resource officers and outgoing leaders. Governance works better as a team sport than a corporate firing squad.
Governance oversight was not intended to create disposable CEOs. Nor was it designed to protect underperforming ones indefinitely. The objective is confidence with accountability: boards need courage to replace failing leaders and patience to support capable ones through turbulence.
Otherwise, companies risk creating a peculiar corporate ritual. Every three years, the board hires a visionary CEO. The CEO announces a transformation. The process begins. Then the CEO departs. The next CEO announces another transformation. Shareholders applaud. Consultants prosper. But the business strategy’s life expectancy drops.
Perhaps the real governance metric is how effectively boards create conditions where exceptional CEOs want to and are able to stay. It can never be how efficiently they replace CEOs.
The authors are, respectively, co-founder of the Medici Institute for Innovation.X: @MuneerMuh; and a global board advisor, coach and publisher.