CEOs need to challenge hardset mental models to drive growth

It is no secret that businesses thrive when engineered for growth. For CEOs, the challenge is how to lead, sustain, recalibrate and drive growth not only when the times are good, but also when the going is tough or when core business expansion has stalled. By adopting a holistic growth mindset, CEOs can kick-start subtle but powerful shifts in work culture and risk appetite that permeate the entire organization to enable sustainable and scalable growth.