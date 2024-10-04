Philandering CEOs are finally getting fired. That’s good.
Summary
- Boards that fire top bosses for extramarital or office affairs have a strong business case as researchers find increasing evidence pointing to a link between problematic personal and professional behaviour.
Having a romantic relationship with an employee didn’t used to be a fireable offence for CEOs. They would get canned for misappropriating funds to fuel the affair, or for not fully disclosing the details to the board when they eventually got caught. But it was rarely the relationship itself that got them fired—if they even got fired at all.