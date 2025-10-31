The US and China agreed on a truce but their trade ties remain riddled with uncertainty
Does Trump have much to boast of after meeting Xi? America’s one-year truce with China seems to offer little cause for it. Relief for India from US sanctions over Chabahar, meanwhile, suggest an India-US trade deal may be nearer.
Thursday’s high-stakes meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ended without the two leaders signing on a dotted line. But the two sides did agree on a one-year truce, offering mutual concessions that would be reviewed annually.