Chandrajit Banerjee: why the Prime Minister's call is more about resilience than austerity

Most of us grew up seeing conservation at home—saving water, switching off what we did not need, repairing rather than discarding things and treating resources with quiet respect. We never called it ‘sustainability.’ It was common sense, passed down by elders, absorbed without effort and practised without announcement.
In today’s global environment, that common sense is not just a virtue but a practical national strength. That is why I read the Prime Minister’s recent seven-point appeal as a timely reminder and not as a signal of panic.
The spirit is simple: reduce avoidable vulnerabilities. Conserve fuel. Use public transport and carpool more. Use work-from-home and virtual meetings where possible, and for a limited period, postpone non-essential foreign travel and other discretionary foreign-exchange outflows.