Tremors deepening fissures within Tata group boardrooms and its broader corporate ecosystem should be viewed in the light of a striking data-point: apparently only 3% of family businesses survive beyond the fourth generation.
Chandrasekaran's exit: the future of this storied conglomerate hinges on succession at Tata Sons
SummaryWhy a successor was not identified for leadership of the Tata Group’s holding company is a good question. But this is a family-run group and it’s now for Noel Tata to decide who chairs Tata Sons. Everyone must respect that.
Tremors deepening fissures within Tata group boardrooms and its broader corporate ecosystem should be viewed in the light of a striking data-point: apparently only 3% of family businesses survive beyond the fourth generation.
About the Author
Rajrishi Singhal has been a senior journalist, a banker and a public policy analyst-cum-consultant. He has previously served as Executive Editor at The Economic Times, Executive Editor at Mint, Head (Policy, Research & Strategy) at a private sector bank, and Senior Fellow for Geoeconomic Studies at a Mumbai-based think tank. Rajrishi has a Master’s degree in Economics from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and is the recipient of two prestigious fellowships: Gurukul Chevening Fellow at the London School of Economics (1997-1998), and the C.V. Starr Fellow at the Center for Advanced Study of India, University of Pennsylvania (2002). Rajrishi was an independent director on the board of self-regulatory organisation Advertising Standards Council of India (2021-25); he has also served on two government committees appointed to re-examine policy options in areas of financial services. Rajrishi's book on the long and inconsistent arc of financial sector reforms in India--called “Slip, Stitch and Stumble”--was published by Penguin Random House in 2024. He lives in Mumbai.
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