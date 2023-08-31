Chandrayaan 3: A big leap for India's education system

In a display of engineering ingenuity, India's latest moon mission--Chandrayaan-3--has not only advanced the country's stake in the burgeoning space economy but also invigorated national pride. Orchestrated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the mission successfully placed a landing craft on the moon and deployed a rover, designed to beam back crucial data on lunar soil composition. Impressively, this technical marvel was achieved on a budget that pales in comparison to the production costs of an average medium-sized U.S. science fiction film. The feat catapults India into an elite club of lunar explorers, previously comprising only three other nations.