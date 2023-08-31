Chandrayaan didn’t need the hoopla of a live telecast

Chandrayaan didn’t need the hoopla of a live telecast4 min read 31 Aug 2023, 10:59 PM IST
The success of India’s Moon landing displays Indian prowess in multiple fields and positions the country as a spacefarer to watch out for. This is far more valuable than a live lunar feed.
India’s Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission has been a subject of great excitement across the world. Social media is rife with discussions around it. I am part of a WhatsApp group called ‘Wolfpack’ that also discussed this formidable feat for hours, both before and after the landing. Contrary to what the high-testosterone name suggests, the group comprises a few friends who were all once geeky misfits. Back in college, we would often gather to challenge each other with quizzes and physics problems, indulge in endless discussions on science fiction, and most importantly nitpick and make fun of the jocks who had girlfriends. Arthur C. Clarke was one of our favourite authors and his work on the short story Sentinel was collectively deemed a path-breaking piece of literature.