Chandrayaan success: Blueprint for turning India into aircraft manufacturing hub
Summary
- It is time India looked to leveraging its massive domestic civil aviation market
In 2009-10, India’s civil aviation sector, including both scheduled and non-scheduled airlines, recorded just under 44 billion revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) - the total distance flown multiplied by the total number of fare-paying passengers. In 2022-23, Indigo airlines alone recorded more than double that figure, a staggering 93.9 billion RPK. That is a telling statistic that underlines the radical transformation of India’s civil aviation industry. For that matter, Indigo logged 29 billion RPK in the first quarter of the current fiscal.