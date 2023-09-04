Chandrayaan success: Blueprint for turning India into aircraft manufacturing hub

In 2009-10, India’s civil aviation sector, including both scheduled and non-scheduled airlines, recorded just under 44 billion revenue passenger kilometre (RPK) - the total distance flown multiplied by the total number of fare-paying passengers. In 2022-23, Indigo airlines alone recorded more than double that figure, a staggering 93.9 billion RPK. That is a telling statistic that underlines the radical transformation of India’s civil aviation industry. For that matter, Indigo logged 29 billion RPK in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

As the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, India has seen its domestic air traffic soar 60% to 136 million passengers in FY23, inching closer to its pre-pandemic peak of 145 million in FY20. By next year, it is expected to overtake the UK to become the world’s third largest aviation market overall, three years ahead of a forecast by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In fact, Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that India will become the world’s largest aviation market by the end of this decade.

The Airports Authority of India, which operates a bulk of the 147 airports in the country, is among world’s largest airports operators. The collective fleet strength of Indian airlines recently crossed 700 aircraft, which the number expected to more than to around 2,000 within five years. Currently, the Air India group and Indigo stand as the world's largest customers for passenger aircraft. Air India's record-setting order of 470 aircraft was swiftly outdone by Indigo's 500-plane contract with European manufacturer Airbus. Indian carriers have more than 1,100 aircraft currently on order, marking the highest tally for any country globally.

But in a glaring irony, this enormous growth has served the economies of other nations more than India. India largely relies on imported aircraft, primarily from American manufacturer Boeing and Europe's Airbus, with the remaining fleet comprised of European ATRs and Brazilian Embraers, since aircraft and engine manufacturing technology is jealously guarded.

Russia is the only non-NATO nation with significant aviation technology, although manufacturers in the country lag in technology and face certification challenges. China’s C919, a twin-engine, single-aisle commercial aircraft with a seating capacity of 164, made its first commercial flight in May this year, marking the country's formal entry into the global civil aviation manufacturing map. While Japanese manufacturers supply almost a third of components and systems to Airbus and Boeing, Mitsubishi formally ended its 15-year attempt to manufacture a 100-seater aircraft in February this year.

Although India’s MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) industry was estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.9%, almost all of this will go abroad. Tiny Sri Lanka has a bigger MRO industry than India, while Singapore dominates the APAC market. Even the aviation turbine fuel burnt by the aircraft is either imported or refined from imported crude oil.

It is time India looked to leveraging its massive domestic civil aviation market. An immediate start could be made through counter-trade. Back in 2005, the then state-owned Air India’s 68-aircraft order involved a 30% counter-trade component, with an additional $100 million investment in MRO facilities in India. Post privatisation, the nation given up on counter-trade, which could potentially add tens of billions of dollars to India’s exports.

However, it is in aircraft manufacturing that the real potential to leverage India’s domestic demand lies. Earlier this year, civil aviation secretary Rajiv Bansal admitted that India’s inability to manufacture large commercial aircraft as one of the sector’s “biggest failings".

Aircraft manufacturing is admittedly a steep technological challenge to surmount, but India has demonstrated that it is capable of tackling the highest order of technological challenges with the success of its moon mission. In fact, the Chandrayaan mission offers the template for how India could go about addressing aircraft manufacturing challenge. While ISRO developed and operated the mission, key contributions came from an array of public and private sector companies. A similar model of public-private cooperation and co-development needs to be used to develop the wide range of technologies and skills required for this.

India could also look to alliances with other nations to break the current duopoly of Boeing and Airbus. We could look at collaborating with Japan, which already sees India as a key part of its China-plus-one strategy, for this. India also needs to look at strategic investments and acquisitions abroad to fill capability gaps. In fact, Embraer’s CEO, during a recent India visit, indicated that his company had already tapped Indian companies like HAL and Tatas to explore domestic manufacturing and was not averse to having India as an investment partner.

India needs to explore more such opportunities with other manufacturers of aircraft, components and systems. Industry and academia also need to collaborate on developing training and skilling programmes to meet future needs. When Singapore pitched to get Rolls Royce to make key engine components in that country, it started years earlier by developing a new curriculum with its engineering schools so that the requisite skilled manpower would be available locally!

The country has now developed the capability to design, build and operate world class airports, which can be leveraged to explore global markets. But all of this requires and “all of government" and “all of industry" approach. Leaving it to a few individual players, whether in government or private sector, will not work.